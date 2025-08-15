Texas woman sentenced to 5 years for $49K scam targeting Buford couple

article

The Brief Audrey Michelle Townsend was sentenced to 20 years, with five years in prison, for scamming a Buford couple out of $49,000 through a banking scheme. The scam involved a fraudulent text message appearing to be from Chase Bank, leading to unauthorized transfers from Gloria Moss's account to Townsend's account in Texas. Despite initial refusal from the bank to return the funds, Chase Bank eventually reimbursed the couple after media coverage and investigation efforts.



A Texas woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for scamming a Buford couple out of $49,000 in an elaborate 2024 banking scheme.

What we know:

Audrey Michelle Townsend, 26, pleaded guilty to theft by taking over $25,000 and four counts of elder abuse and exploitation, Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson announced Friday. Townsend was sentenced to 20 years, with five to serve in prison and the remainder on probation.

Investigators said the scam began in February 2024, when Gloria Moss received a text message appearing to be from Chase Bank about possible fraud on her account. When she called the number provided, she was asked to verify the account. Although she did not share her Social Security number, the information she provided allowed the caller to access the account and make three transfers totaling $49,000 to an account in Cypress, Texas, belonging to Townsend.

Gloria and Gary Moss spoke with FOX 5 Atlanta back in April 2024 about their ordeal of losing her life savings in a phone scam. (FOX 5)

When Moss reported the theft to her bank, she was told the transfers had been authorized and the funds would not be returned. She then contacted the District Attorney’s Office, which worked with the Gwinnett County Police Department to subpoena bank records. Moss also reached out to FOX 5 Atlanta.

In July 2024, with the investigation and media coverage underway, Chase Bank returned the full amount to the couple.

At Townsend’s sentencing, Gloria and Gary Moss expressed forgiveness toward her.

What they're saying:

"Unscrupulous people like this defendant are looking to take advantage of vulnerable members of our community," Austin-Gatson said. "This can happen to any of us, but it is especially egregious that she targeted a senior couple. We are pleased with this outcome and especially proud that the victims were made whole."

"We advise everyone to be vigilant when they receive contact from familiar and unfamiliar sources regarding important matters like their finances and other personal information," Austin-Gatson said. "Ensure that it is your bank by hanging up and calling your bank directly. Don’t hesitate to reach out to authorities if you believe you may be the victim of fraud or exploitation."