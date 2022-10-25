Man shot while fueling up at SE Atlanta gas station, police say

article

One man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting at a southeast Atlanta gas station overnight.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 the shooting happened at the Texaco gas station near Glenwood Avenue and Second Avenue.

According to police, the victim was pumping gas when another car pulled up next to him.

After the victim and the driver exchanged words, the person in the vehicle fired a shot - hitting the man in the shoulder.

Medics rushed the victim to a nearby hospital where he is currently in stable condition.

Police have not released the name of the victim or any identifying features of the gunman.