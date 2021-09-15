Terminally ill patient married on Fulton County Courthouse steps

article

Fulton County officials went above and beyond to help a couple dealing with terminal cancer Tuesday.

The Fulton County Probate Court shared a photo of a special wedding outside the Fulton County Courthouse steps.

According to officials, the wedding was the urgent wish of a terminal cancer patient who wanted to get married before major surgery.

"With the support of the Sheriff, we married them outside on the courthouse steps," the court said on Twitter.

