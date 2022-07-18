Teens wanted for driving recklessly, shooting BBs at resident

article

Cherokee County investigators want everyone to take a good look at images of a group of teen wanted for shooting at residents with an air-soft gun.

The images were taken on June 29 along Applewood Court near Acworth. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office released the images on Monday.

Deputies said the teens were driving recklessly through the neighborhood as children were playing in the yard nearby. When asked to stop, at least one of the teens fired BBs or pellets at the residents, causing injuries to the abdomen.

(Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office)

The resident was able to grab video of the teens and the gray Nissan passenger car with a bike rack in which they were riding. The car had a temporary tag.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.