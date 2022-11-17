Teenager arrested for posting threats to 2 Fayette County high schools on social media, deputies say

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said a 17-year-old student was arrested Tuesday for alleged threats against two high schools.

Deputies said the 17-year-old is charged with terroristic threats and domestic terrorism and was in Fayette County Jail without bond on Wednesday.

Officials said the teen posted threats on social media, but there were no further details.

"The Fayette County Sheriff's Office strongly urges parents to have a serious discussion with their students concerning threats of school violence," a statement from the sheriff's office said. "These cases will be charged and prosecuted to the fullest extent as they are having devastating effects on the learning environment."