Teen shot in Sandy Springs, police investigating circumstances

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  February 20, 2025 7:35am EST
Sandy Springs
FOX 5 Atlanta

Teen shot in Sandy Springs

A teenage girl was shot early Thursday morning at a Sandy Springs apartment complex. This is breaking news.

The Brief

    • Teen Shot in Sandy Springs: Police responded to a shooting near Brandywine Circle and Roberts Drive around 3:15 a.m. Thursday, finding a female teenager with a gunshot wound. She was taken to North Fulton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
    • SWAT Team Called In: Officers requested Fulton County's SWAT team after possibly hearing someone inside the apartment while clearing the scene.
    • Investigation Ongoing: The apartment was cleared shortly after 7 a.m. Police are interviewing multiple people to determine who shot the teen. No arrests have been made yet, but that could change as the investigation continues.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Sandy Springs police responded to a shooting call near Brandywine Circle and Roberts Drive around 3:15 a.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, officers found a female teenager with a gunshot wound. The teenager was transported to a North Fulton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As officers began clearing the apartment, they possibly heard someone inside. In response, they requested assistance from Fulton County's SWAT team.

Shortly after 7 a.m., the apartment was cleared. Police are currently speaking with several people who were on the scene in an effort to determine who the female was shot. At this time, it does not appear anyone has been arrested. However, that could change as the investigation continues. 

Check back for updates.

EDIT: Story originally listed the age of the teen as 14. That has been changed until it can be confirmed by Sandy Springs PD.

The Source

  • Information for the above story was provided by Sandy Springs Police Department. 

