Teen shot in Sandy Springs, police investigating circumstances

Sandy Springs police responded to a shooting call near Brandywine Circle and Roberts Drive around 3:15 a.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, officers found a female teenager with a gunshot wound. The teenager was transported to a North Fulton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As officers began clearing the apartment, they possibly heard someone inside. In response, they requested assistance from Fulton County's SWAT team.

Shortly after 7 a.m., the apartment was cleared. Police are currently speaking with several people who were on the scene in an effort to determine who the female was shot. At this time, it does not appear anyone has been arrested. However, that could change as the investigation continues.

EDIT: Story originally listed the age of the teen as 14. That has been changed until it can be confirmed by Sandy Springs PD.