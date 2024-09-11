Teen recovering from bleach attack at Union City Burger King

Andrea Alexander is still on edge, too frightened to return to work after an unidentified man assaulted her at a Burger King in Union City.

The 17-year-old was working the drive-thru window at the restaurant on Jonesboro Road just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, when a man pulled up in a red pickup.

"The man came up to the window," Alexander told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes. "I said, 'Hey, how are you?' I say that to every customer. I told him what his total was. I thought he was reaching to grab money, and when I looked up, next thing I know, he threw bleach in my face."

The man drove off, leaving Alexander stunned and in pain.

"At first, I thought it was water, then the bleach got in my mouth and eyes, and then my eyes started burning." Alexander explained.

Frantic, Alexander called her mother, LaToya Alexander.

"It was very scary," LaToya Alexander said. "She's scared to work. She doesn't want to go back to work. It has been very traumatizing for her."

Andrea's mother said she spoke with restaurant management by phone that night and was told store surveillance cameras recorded the incident.

"Saw in the video, like, she confirmed the time," LaToya Alexander explained. "She said she saw the truck, you know, she could see what was going on in the video."

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Union City police are investigating after an incident where someone threw bleach at a teen at the Burger King drive-thru along Jonesboro Road. (FOX 5)

Police detectives met with the Alexanders on Wednesday and returned to the restaurant to gather more information as the search continues for the assailant.

"We're looking to look at some surveillance," said Union City Police Capt. Prentice Brooks. "Hopefully get some more information to locate the perpetrator and get some justice for the young lady."

Andrea urges other fast-food workers in the area to be on guard.

"It's just very traumatizing. I don't want to be left alone. It's hard," Andrea lamented.

A company spokesman told FOX 5 they are cooperating with police. Union City Police ask anyone with information about the case to give them a call.