Have you seen Paris? Young teen missing from Tucker

article

Have you seen Paris? The DeKalb County Police Department is searching for a teen girl who went missing in Tucker.

Paris, 13, was last seen on Friday leaving her home near 3900 Camelot Court.

Police say she was wearing a long sleeve purple shirt, green pants and black Crocs.

She is 5-feet-6-inches tall, about 110 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you see her, please call 911 or the Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.



