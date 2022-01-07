Teen missing from Jonesboro, Mattie's Call issued

article

Police in Clayton County are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Marquise Cantrell was last seen leaving his residence in the 800 block of River Mist Drive in Jonesboro around 9 a.m. Thursday, the Clayton County Police Department said.

Cantrell is described by police as being 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red and black windbreaker, black pants and unknown shoes.

Police said Cantrell has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

There is the added urgency of finding him due to the cold weather.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

