Teen killed, another arrested in Mableton stabbing case

Cobb County police say a 17-year-old boy is dead and a 16-year-old is facing murder charges after a stabbing Saturday evening on Milam Creek Road.

What we know:

Officers were called to a home around 5:41 p.m. on Sept. 13 for a medical emergency involving an injured person.

When they arrived, they found the 17-year-old victim on the front porch suffering from a stab wound to his left torso. He was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Investigators identified the suspect as a 16-year-old male, who was taken into custody without incident. He has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.

According to a FOX 5 viewer, a letter was sent to Pebblebrook High School families about the death of a 11th grade student named David Daniel.

The letter indicated that Daniel was very involved with the school and that another student is allegedly involved with Daniel's death.

They also said they did not have details to share and the incident was being handled by Cobb County Police Department. The letter was sent because many students learned of Daniel's death on social media and they wanted to let students know that counselors would be available at the school on Monday.

FOX 5 Atlanta asked Cobb County Police if they could reveal details about the death of David Daniel. Although we did not receive a direct answer, they provided a press release containing the information above about a 17-year-old being killed and a 16-year-old being placed under arrest.

FOX 5 Atlanta has also reached out to the school for confirmation and more information.

A FOX 5 Atlanta reporter is working on this story and we hope to have more information later today.

Dig deeper:

Last week, two Pebblebrook High School students were charged after an incident in a school restroom.

Two students were charged after a fight inside Pebblebrook High School escalated when a BB gun was pulled, triggering a lockdown on campus.

According to Cobb County Magistrate Court warrants, Jesus Arellano Hernandez and Isaac Morales Campos, both arrested Sept. 9, face multiple charges following the confrontation.

What's next:

Police say the case is still under active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945.