APD: Teenage car break-in suspect jumps from parking deck to escape police

Atlanta police say one teenager is in jail, another is in the hospital, and a third is on the run after three suspects were caught breaking into cars in Buckhead.

Officials say the whole situation happened shortly before 3 a.m. at the parking deck of the Icon Buckhead Apartments on the 3300 block of Peachtree Road.

Detectives tell FOX 5 that when officers arrived at the scene to investigate reports of break-ins, one of the teens driving a vehicle rammed into the police cruiser.

After the collision, police say one teen hopped out of the car and jumped off sixth floor the parking deck - falling about 50 feet down and landing on the sidewalk below.

Medics rushed the teen to the hospital. There's no word on his condition at this time.

Investigators have not released the identities of either suspect who is in custody or the third who remains at large.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.