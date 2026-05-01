Lanes temporarily closed on I-285SB near North Druid Hills Road

The Brief Police activity blocked four right lanes on I-85 South near North Druid Hills Road in Brookhaven. The exit ramp was also closed, and drivers were urged to use Exit 91 to Clairmont Road or Buford Highway. It’s unclear what prompted the police response.



Police activity blocked several lanes on Interstate 85 South in Brookhaven early Friday morning.

The activity was near North Druid Hills Road. Four right lanes were blocked, including the exit ramp.

It is not yet clear what led to the police activity.

A FOX 5 Atlanta photojournalist observed a police bomb squad on the scene. However, police have not confirmed they were searching for an explosive device.

Shortly before 6:25 a.m., FOX 5 Atlanta's photojournalist reported that police had cleared the scene and lanes were reopening.

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to police for information and will provide an update when it is available.