Teen girl shot multiple times at DeKalb County home, police investigating

Published  March 4, 2025 10:44am EST
Brecken Place (FOX 5)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A teen girl has been rushed to the hospital after a shooting overnight at a home in DeKalb County.

Officials say the shooting happened just after midnight on the 7000 block of Brecken Place.

What we know:

FOX 5 cameras saw officers canvassing the neighborhood looking for evidence.

Authorities say that officers arrived at the scene and found a girl in her teens who had been shot multiple times.

Medics rushed the teenager to a local hospital. Her condition at this time is not known.

Witnesses in the home told investigators that they were woken up by the sounds of gunshots.

What we don't know:

 Officials have not released the identity of the victim at this time.

Investigators are working to learn what led up to the shooting and identify the suspect or suspects.

What you can do:

If you have any information about the shooting, call the DeKalb County Police Department or use the free Tip411 app.

The Source: Information for this story came from a press release by the DeKalb County Police Department.

