Teen charged with shooting police K9 during arrest held without bond, police say

A 17-year-old from Oakwood who police said shot a K9 when police tried to arrest him faces 10 charges, including harming a law enforcement animal.

Levi Kennedy Bryan was the subject of an officer-involved shooting in May on Pine Lane in Gwinnett County. He was later shot by law enforcement, according to the GBI. He's in Gwinnett County Detention Center without bond.

Before the shooting, Bryan was allegedly involved in a domestic incident in a Gwinnett County neighborhood.

Levi Kennedy Bryan

Bryan's charges include:

2 counts of aggravated assault against law enforcement

2 counts of aggravated assault

2 counts of possession of firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes

Unlawful entry into building or vehicle felony

Harming a law enforcement animal

Burglary 1st degree

Possession of pistol or revolver by person under 18

Kai, the 2-year-old Belgian Malinois injured in the shooting, was discharged from North Georgia Veterinary Specialists to go home with his handler. K9 Kai was shot multiple times, Gwinnett County police said.

Gwinnett County Police Department went at around 10:20 p.m.t to a neighborhood off of Braselton Highway after reports of a domestic incident in which a man threatened a woman with a handgun.

The GBI said Bryan had entered the home with a gun and threatened people inside, including his girlfriend. Someone forced Bryan to leave before officers arrived.

The GBI said officers saw Bryan in the woods behind houses on Pine Lane, and Bryan fired his gun, shooting K9 Kai.

Officers shot Bryan, who was hospitalized.