Police K9 to be released from animal hospital following shooting involving teen suspect

article

Gwinnett County police said a police K9 injured in an officer-involved shooting will be released from the hospital on Tuesday.

Gwinnett County police K9 Kai, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, will leave Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Buford on Tuesday afternoon.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said officers went to a neighborhood off Pine Lane at around 10:20 p.m. on May 24 after reports of a domestic incident in which a man threatened a woman with a handgun.

When officers got to the scene, an armed man had already left the home.

K9 officers and the department's Aviation Unit tracked the man down to a wooded area near the home. Officials say when officers approached, the man fired at least one shot, hitting a police dog.

Police identified the K9 as Kai, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois. They said Kai was in stable condition after being shot multiple times. Kai had been working as a dual-purpose K9, investigating narcotics and on patrol, for less than a year.

After the dog was hit, an officer returned fire, hitting the man.

Medics rushed the man to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police have not updated that suspects condition, but the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 17-year-old Levi Bryan did not die.