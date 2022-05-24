Man, police K9 injured during shootout in Gwinnett County neighborhood

A Gwinnett County police K9 and a suspect are injured following a shootout with police late Monday night.

The Gwinnett County Police Department tells FOX 5 that around 10:20 p.m., officers went to a Pine Lane neighborhood off Brasselton Highway after reports of a domestic incident in which a man threatened a woman with a handgun.

When officers got to the scene, the armed man had already fled the home.

K9 officers and the department's Aviation Unit tracked the man down to a wooded area near the home. Officials say when officers approached, the man fired at least one shot, hitting a police dog.

After the shooting, an officer returned fire, hitting the man.

Medics rushed the man to a nearby hospital for treatment. The K9 officer has been taken to a local animal hospital.

Investigators have not released the identity of the male suspect or the K9 officer involved.

Officials have contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to take over investigating the officer-involved shooting aspect of the case.

Advertisement

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).