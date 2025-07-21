Teen charged with assault, burglary after pool party confrontation in Newnan

The Brief Lorenzo Barner Jr. is charged with simple assault, first-degree burglary, and marijuana possession after threatening two girls with a rifle and attempting to break into a home. The girls were leaving a pool party when Barner confronted them; they fled to a house and called 911, leading to Barner's arrest nearby. Police found the home's front door damaged, suspecting Barner had tried to kick it in, and noted a prior relationship between Barner and one of the girls.



A 17-year-old Newnan teen is facing charges after police say he threatened two girls with a rifle on a city street, then followed them to a home and tried to break in.

What we know:

Newnan police have charged Lorenzo Barner Jr. with simple assault, first-degree burglary, and marijuana possession after an incident that began on North Street. The two girls told officers they were leaving a pool party and driving home when Barner confronted them with a rifle.

"One of the girls who was driving told police she took off down North Street to the safety of a home," Lt. Mike Condit of the Newnan Police Department said. "But they say Barner followed."

The girls called 911 from the house. Officers arrived to find Barner walking away from the scene. They arrested him nearby.

According to police, the front door of the home had been damaged. Investigators believe Barner tried to kick it in during the confrontation. Police noted a prior history between Barner and one of the girls, describing it as a former relationship.

What we don't know:

Barner denied having a gun, and police say they did not recover a weapon at the scene.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.