Georgia teen arrested for making 'swatting calls' in 4 states

A teenager was charged after a dangerous "swatting call." The 911 call sent dozens of law enforcement officers to a home in Cherokee County.

"Some called 911 said he had killed his mother, and was about to kill his two sisters. He was barricaded in the home and would shoot any law enforcement that arrived," said Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Capt. Jay Baker.

More than 30 law enforcement officers responded to the home in the Governor's Preserve subdivision. Deputies had the house surrounded. The SWAT team was on the way.

It was 5 a.m., in mid-March, the homeowner came to the door.

"A man came out of the house and looked confused and alarmed. We quickly began to realize this was a swatting situation, a fake call to 911," said Capt. Baker.

Investigators went to work trying to trace the call. It took time, and multiple search warrants.

"Search warrants on some voice over IP addresses, cell phones, some email addresses, and we were able to identify a 15-year-old who lives in Harlem, Georgia, which is near Augusta," said Capt. Baker.

Detectives said the call was not random, they believe the 15-year-old, or someone he knows, had been playing an online game with someone who lives in the Cherokee County house.

"We seized a PlayStation from the 15-year-old as well as some cell phones at his home and his voice is on the PlayStation making these calls," said Capt. Baker.

While the teen may have thought it was a prank, he's now facing criminal charges, including a felony of terroristic threats.

"We take it very seriously. Anyone that would consider doing something like this needs to know if we can locate you we will arrest you. Swatting is not a prank and it can lead to people getting killed," said Capt. Baker.

Investigators said the same night, the same teen also made similar swatting calls to 911 centers in Florida, North Carolina, and Connecticut. In two of those cases, the SWAT team kicked down the door. Fortunately, no one was hurt.