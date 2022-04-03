Teen arrested in connection to shooting in Griffin neighborhood
article
GRIFFIN, Ga. - The Griffin Police Department arrested an 18-year-old accused of firing gunshots during a fight on Saturday.
Police said Zarion Lewis was seen firing shots on security cameras before fleeing the scene. Police went to Wedgewood Walk and detained several people while some fled the scene, police said. Officers identified and found him in a Dodge Challenger that had been struck by gunfire.
Police tried to stop Lewis, who threw a handgun out of his car window and tried to escape from officers.
Griffin police eventually took him into custody on several charges:
- Second-degree Criminal Damage to Property
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Two counts of Reckless Conduct
- Obstruction
Anyone with additional information should call investigators at 470-771-3097 or email at rpowell@cityofgriffin.com.
