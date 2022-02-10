13-year-old arrested for bringing gun to school, robbing fellow student

An eighth-grade Laurens County middle school student was arrested after bringing a gun to school and robbing another student, deputies say.

School resource deputies with Laurens County Sheriff’s Office was alerted on Thursday to a 13-year-old student that reportedly brought that gun to East Laurens Middle School the day prior.

"LCSO and Laurens County Schools take any allegations such as these very serious and School Resource Deputy and East Laurens School Administration immediately started investigating the incident," the sheriff’s office wrote on its Facebook page.

Deputies at the school learned the teen used the firearm to rob another student, making off with cash.

Investigators questioned the student and then placed them into custody. The teen was charged with armed robbery and was detained at the youth detention center.

Investigators were able to recover the gun. The child’s parents said they were not aware the teen had the firearm.

