The Brief More than 10,000 soccer fans packed Centennial Olympic Park Friday afternoon as an Atlanta fan festival hit maximum capacity. Massive crowds forced officials to temporarily close the entry gates during the high-stakes international soccer match. The shutout victory officially advances Team USA to the knockout rounds of the tournament.



Thousands of ecstatic soccer fans flooded Centennial Olympic Park Friday afternoon as Team USA claimed a historic victory to advance to the tournament's knockout rounds.

What we know:

More than 10,000 supporters stood shoulder to shoulder for every minute of the match to watch Team USA defeat Australia 2-0. Officials say the crowd size fluctuated throughout the day, and at one point it reached the 15,000-person capacity.

The massive influx of people caused the downtown fan festival to reach its maximum capacity limit of 15,000 people at around 4 p.m.. This sudden density forced festival officials to temporarily shut down the main entry gates to ensure a safe environment.

RELATED: World Cup Atlanta: Fan Festival gates reopen after brief closure

The entry gates safely reopened about a half-hour later as internal crowds shifted. Organizers warned that the gates may continue to temporarily open and close from time to time throughout the night as capacity allows while staff monitor attendance levels.

The energetic crowd erupted each time the U.S. national team scored during the afternoon match.

Jubilant fans were seen throwing their hands up, cheering as loud as they could, and spraying each other with water bottles. The critical win marks a major milestone for the team as they advance further into the prestigious global tournament.

Following the U.S. match, the event continued with match-ups between Morocco and Scotland, Brazil and Haiti, and a final late-night game featuring Turkey and Paraguay.

What they're saying:

Supporters at the park expressed overwhelming excitement and praise for the team's aggressive strategic direction under their leadership.

"I'm so excited. That was, you know, I feel like that's the bar that a lot of people set. But I want to see us go all the way. Honestly, we're playing so well. Pochettino has got us high press. We're playing really well. I'm really excited," Team USA fan Sawyer Kennett said after the match wrapped up.

The soccer tournament brought together unexpected companions. Two men cheering for Scotland met the night before when their flight to Boston was canceled and decided to stay in town and enjoy the World Cup.

Local attendees noted that hosting such a dynamic, international event highlights Atlanta's growing footprint on the global sports stage.