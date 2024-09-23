Expand / Collapse search

Teacher BAE offering self-care con for teachers on Sept. 29

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 23, 2024 11:20am EDT
Education
FOX 5 Atlanta

Self-care con for teachers happening Sept. 29

Teacher B.A.E. is bringing its second annual back-to-school self-care con for teachers to the Stonecrest area on Sept. 29.

STONECREST, Ga. - Teacher BAE Inc., an organization that stands for "Balanced and Educated," is set to host its second annual Back-to-School Self-Care Conference. 

The event, aimed at helping educators maintain a healthy work-life balance, will feature a variety of speakers and vendors offering tools and strategies to support self-care for teachers.

The conference, which follows the success of last year's inaugural event, will take place on Sept. 29 at noon in Stonecrest. Educators attending can look forward to a day filled with valuable insights and resources designed to help them thrive both in and out of the classroom.

Click here to register. 