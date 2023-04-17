Ex-teacher aide accused of licking boy's feet at Georgia trampoline park charged with molestation

article

A former elementary school teacher's aide accused of licking a child’s feet at a Georgia trampoline park in January now faces additional charges.

A Richmond County grand jury indicted Caurey Rollins last week on eight counts of child molestation, local news outlets reported.

The 25-year-old Rollins is not currently jailed in Augusta according to online records. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer representing him.

One count is dated Jan. 14, the day of the incident at an Augusta trampoline park when Rollins is accused of asking a 7-year-old boy to remove his socks and then tickling and licking the boy’s feet. Rollins was arrested after the incident.

But a separate indictment alleges Rollins, on seven prior occasions, touched a child’s body parts "with intent to arouse and satisfy" his "sexual desires."

Those incidents are dated between Aug. 11, 2022, when Richmond County schools hired Rollins as a paraprofessional teacher’s aide, and Jan. 13, 2023, the day before the alleged incident at Urban Air Adventure Park.

Rollins was placed on leave from his job at Glenn Hills Elementary School after his arrest and resigned in February, according to his personnel file.