Target to let shoppers reserve spots in line as part of new COVID-19 safety measures

Target is implementing a reservation system at stores around the nation in an effort to curb crowds during the busy shopping season.

The measure comes as part of a new slate of safety protocols Target has added to its stores as the holiday season kicks off. The added precautions come in addition to the dozens of measures Target began rolling out in March when the pandemic started.

Target said it will continue to monitor and limit the number of guests allowed in each store at one time, which means customers will likely have to wait in designated outside areas with social distancing markers.

However, if there is a line to get in, guests will be able to reserve their spot in line on Target's website instead of standing outside.

Customers that sign up will get a text notifying them when it's their turn to shop, Target said.

While inside, customers will also be able to avoid waiting in checkout lines by paying for their holiday gifts out of the palm of their hands.

By using Wallet, the mobile payment option in the Target app, customers can check out through self-checkout or with a Target employee – without having to pick up any scanning device.

Target is also rolling out additional MyCheckout devices at its stores across the country, giving customers the ability to check out anywhere in the store, the retailer said.

The company has also enhanced popular same-day services including doubling the total number of drive-up spots available. The service allows guests to shop on the Target app and have the items brought directly to their car.

Target said guests can now show their app to team members through their car window to confirm the order rather than scanning a barcode. Customers can also adjust whether they want to pick up their items using the order pickup or drive up services after they have arrived at the store.

