Target DEI rollback: Atlanta pastor calls for Easter 'fast' to shift to 'full-on boycott'

The Brief Atlanta's Rev. Jamal Bryant says that the national boycott of Target by Black consumers should continue after the company did not agree to the organizers' demands. Easter Sunday was set to be the end of a 40-day "fast," but Bryant said that pressure should be kept up on the big-box company. Since starting the fast, Target's stock dropped from $138 to $94 a share and foot traffic in stores has gone down 7.9%, Bryant said.



Atlanta's Rev. Jamal Bryant says he doesn't plan to end his calls for a nationwide boycott of Target by Black consumers any time soon.

The pastor's 40-day "fast" of the big box chain was supposed to be finished on Easter Sunday, but the Atlanta religious leader said during his holiday service that Target's lack of action to organizers' demands means that the pressure should continue.

The protest was in response to the company's changes to its DEI initiatives after the election of President Donald Trump.

The backstory:

In January, Target announced that it would be ending a program it established to help Black employees build meaningful careers, improve the experience of Black shoppers, and promote Black-owned businesses following the police killing of George Floyd in 2020.

Target, which operates nearly 2,000 stores nationwide and employs more than 400,000 people, said it already had planned to end the racial program this year. The company said that it would also conclude the diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, goals it previously set in three-year cycles.

In response, Bryant took to the pulpit in February to urge his congregants to boycott the corporation during Lent to show the company the impact of Black consumers.

Calling the action a "fast," Bryant asked participants to sell shares of Target's stock and not shop in its stores.

What they're saying:

At New Birth Missionary Baptist Church's Easter service on Sunday, Bryant praised the success of the Lenten boycott.

Saying the fast was "a part of history," Bryant compared the action to the Montgomery Bus Boycott in the 50s.

"Not since the Montgomery Bus Boycott has Black America come together in such a unified vision, a unified focus, and a unified front," Bryant said.

The pastor said that 200,000 people signed up to be part of the fast.

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Jamal Bryant

Since starting the fast, Target's stock dropped from $138 to $94 a share and foot traffic in stores has gone down 7.9%, he said.

"Because of your fast, Target has lost $12 billion," he told his congregation.

"I am so, so grateful that there is power in unity, and we know the strength of Black economics," he continued.

What's next:

After meeting with Target executives, Bryant said that the company agreed to one of the campaign's four demands: completing a previous $2 billion pledge to support Black businesses through products, services, and Black media buys.

The other demands involved depositing $250 million in Black banks, restoring the commitment to DEI, and creating pipeline community centers at 10 HBCUs to teach retail business.

With the company's response, Bryant said he wants to shift the "fast" to a "full-on boycott."

"We ain't going back in there," he said.

The pastor is planning a town hall meeting on Tuesday to discuss his latest plans. Targets CEO has been invited to attend.

What you can do:

To learn more about the calls for a boycott and see the organizer's demands, visit the event's website.