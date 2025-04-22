Taraji P. Henson to inspire record-breaking class at Spelman College's 138th Commencement

article

The Brief Taraji P. Henson will be the keynote speaker at Spelman College's 138th Commencement Ceremony, addressing a record-breaking 694 graduates and receiving an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree. Henson is a celebrated actress and mental health advocate, known for her roles in "Hidden Figures," "Empire," and her advocacy work through the Boris L. Henson Foundation. Spelman's Class of 2025 is the largest in its history, with 694 graduates earning 446 Bachelor of Arts degrees and 248 Bachelor of Science degrees, maintaining a high graduation rate of 76%.



Academy Award-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson will serve as the keynote speaker for Spelman College’s 138th Commencement Ceremony, the school announced Monday.

Henson will address a record-breaking 694 graduates on Sunday, May 18, at the Georgia International Convention Center. She will also receive an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree.

The backstory:

Henson, a celebrated actress, producer, and mental health advocate, has earned acclaim for her performances in "Hidden Figures," "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" — for which she received an Academy Award nomination — and "Empire," where she made history as the first Black woman to win a Critics Choice Television Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series. She recently starred in "The Color Purple" and Peacock’s "Fight Night," earning NAACP Image Awards for both performances. She also received multiple Emmy and Screen Actors Guild nominations, most recently for her guest role on "Abbott Elementary."

Off-screen, Henson has been a leading advocate for mental health awareness, particularly in Black communities. She founded the Boris L. Henson Foundation and is a #1 New York Times bestselling author with her books "Around the Way Girl" and "You Can Be a Good Friend (No Matter What)."

Local perspective:

The commencement weekend will also feature Dr. Thema Bryant, a renowned psychologist, author, and minister, who will deliver the address at the Baccalaureate Ceremony at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 17, also at the Georgia International Convention Center.

What they're saying:

"Spelman College is deeply honored to welcome acclaimed actress and proud HBCU alumna Taraji P. Henson as the commencement speaker for the Class of 2025," said Spelman College Interim President Rosalind "Roz" Brewer, C’84. "Her brilliance on screen is matched by her commitment to advocacy and empowerment, making her a powerful role model for our graduating students as they prepare to step into the world and lead in their own extraordinary ways."

"We are equally proud to host a distinguished lineup of dynamic Black women throughout our weekend ceremonies, including esteemed scholar and psychologist Dr. Thema Bryant," Brewer said. "Their presence and voices will undoubtedly inspire our graduates, their families, and the entire Spelman community."

By the numbers:

Spelman’s Class of 2025 is the largest in its history, with graduates earning 446 Bachelor of Arts degrees and 248 Bachelor of Science degrees. The college maintains one of the highest graduation rates in the country at 76%.