Police: Man killed after firearm transaction in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting during a gun sale in Clayton County.
The Clayton County Police Department says officers were called to the 8000 block of Tara Boulevard around 6 p.m. Friday after reports of a person shot.
When they arrived at the scene, police found a male victim with injuries. Medics rushed the man to a nearby hospital, where he died from his wounds.
Investigators believe the victim was shot after completing a firearm transaction with a suspect.
Officials have not released any information about the suspect or what caused the shooting.
If you have any information about the shooting, please call the Clayton County Police Department.
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
_____
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Advertisement
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.