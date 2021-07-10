Police: Man killed after firearm transaction in Clayton County

Police are searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting during a gun sale in Clayton County.

The Clayton County Police Department says officers were called to the 8000 block of Tara Boulevard around 6 p.m. Friday after reports of a person shot.

When they arrived at the scene, police found a male victim with injuries. Medics rushed the man to a nearby hospital, where he died from his wounds.

Investigators believe the victim was shot after completing a firearm transaction with a suspect.

Officials have not released any information about the suspect or what caused the shooting.

If you have any information about the shooting, please call the Clayton County Police Department.

