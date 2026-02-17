Tara Baker's murder trial: Jury deliberations continue Tuesday

The Brief Jury resumes deliberations in the murder trial of Edrick Faust. Faust is accused of killing UGA law student Tara Baker 25 years ago. Jurors asked to review DNA reports and investigator testimony.



Jurors are set to resume deliberations Tuesday morning in the murder trial of Edrick Faust, who is accused of killing University of Georgia law student Tara Baker 25 years ago.

PREVIOUS STORY: Jury set to begin deliberations in Tara Baker's murder trial

What we know:

The case went to the jury after closing arguments, and deliberations are scheduled to continue at 9 a.m.

Prosecutors allege Faust raped and murdered Baker in 2001 and later attempted to cover up the crime. He faces charges including malice murder, felony murder, tampering with evidence and arson.

During closing arguments, prosecutors emphasized DNA evidence collected during the initial investigation that they say ultimately identified Faust as the suspect decades later.

The defense offered an alternative theory and challenged the state’s interpretation of the evidence.

On the first day of deliberations, jurors spent about an hour and a half reviewing the case before asking to see DNA reports again and to rehear testimony from one of the investigators who took the stand.

PREVIOUS STORIES

What's next:

The verdict will be announced once jurors reach a decision.