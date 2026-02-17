Tara Baker's murder trial: Edrick Faust found guilty on all counts

The Brief Jurors found Faust guilty on all counts, including malice murder and arson. Prosecutors relied heavily on DNA evidence collected in the original investigation. Jurors reviewed DNA reports and investigator testimony during deliberations.



Jurors have found Edrick Faust guilty on all counts in the murder of University of Georgia law student Tara Baker, bringing a 25-year-old case to a close.

What we know:

The verdict was returned after jurors resumed deliberations Tuesday morning. The case went to the jury following closing arguments in which prosecutors highlighted DNA evidence they said ultimately identified Faust decades after Baker’s death.

Baker was found dead in her Athens apartment in 2001. Prosecutors alleged Faust raped and murdered her and then attempted to cover up the crime by setting a fire.

Faust was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, tampering with evidence and arson.

During deliberations, jurors asked to review DNA reports again and to rehear testimony from one of the investigators who testified during the trial. The defense had challenged the state’s interpretation of the forensic evidence and offered an alternative theory of what happened.

Sentencing is expected to take place at a later date.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

PREVIOUS STORIES