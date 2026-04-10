Talking Rock man dies after Lake Lanier fishing accident

The Brief A 75-year-old man died Friday morning after falling into Lake Lanier while trying to unhook a fishing lure. The victim’s 89-year-old uncle sought help from a nearby home after he was unable to pull him from the water.



A 75-year-old Talking Rock man died Friday after falling from his boat during a morning fishing trip on Lake Lanier.

What we know:

Ronald Lamar Kirk was on the water with his uncle, 89-year-old Joe Franklin Kirk, when his lure became snagged on a dock, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

The younger Kirk attempted to free the lure but slipped into the water. When the elder Kirk was unable to pull him out, he sought help at a nearby home.

Deputies and emergency services responded to the 3200 block of Arrowhead Drive in Gainesville just before 9:40 a.m. Kirk was recovered from the water and rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Investigators did not disclose if Kirk had been wearing a life jacket.

What's next:

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources will investigate.