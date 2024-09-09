Taliaferro County deputy arrested for home invasion, aggravated assault

A Taliaferro County Sheriff’s deputy has been charged with home invasion among other charges.

Joshua Wilson, 29, of Winterville, was also charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, simple battery (family violence), obstructing or hindering a person making an emergency telephone call, and criminal damage to property.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic dispute at the 1000 block of McInteer Circle in Greensboro around 5 a.m. on Sept. 5.

Investigators say Wilson, who was off duty at the time, had entered a home and engaged in a physical altercation with multiple individuals.

Wilson later surrendered to authorities at the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Due to the nature of the case and the fact that Wilson was a sworn officer of the law, the GBI was asked to handle the investigation, which eventually ended in his arrest.