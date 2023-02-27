New York man, 20, reported missing in Clayton County

article

Police are asking the public for help finding a man from New York who went missing over the weekend in Clayton County.

Officials say 20-year-old Tajhon Haylett left a home on the 7000 block of Georges Way at around 2 p.m. Sunday. That was the last time his family members saw or heard from him.

According to his family, Haylett had been dealing with mental health issues and suffers from depression and psychosis. He had been staying at the home for the past few months.

The missing man is described as being 5-feet-10-inches tall with a weight of around 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown yes.

Haylett was last known to be wearing a black or dark-colored Nike sweat suit.

If you have any information that could help police locate Haylett, call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 ext. 8 or 911.