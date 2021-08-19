Taco Mac Lindbergh closes permanently, management cites uptick in Buckhead crime

The Taco Mac located in Lindbergh Center in Buckhead has closed its doors permanently, restaurant management announced Thursday.

The restaurant located in the 500 block of Main Street, first opened in 2006. But now management says they decided to shut down effective August 17 citing "safety challenges in the parking garage" and the "recent uptick of crime in Buckhead."

In a memo, Taco Mac spokespersons went on to say, "The combination of recent restaurant closures in the development, safety challenges in the parking garage, and a recent uptick of crime in Buckhead, has made this location no longer safe for our team members."

It remains unclear if any Taco Mac employees who worked at the Lindbergh location were a victim of any crimes at the restaurant or at the nearby parking garage.

The memo also stated that the company is "beyond eager to provide immediate placement for all managers and team members in surrounding Taco Mac locations."

