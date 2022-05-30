Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza already selling out at US locations

article

Taco Bell restaurants in the U.S. are already selling out of their Mexican Pizza days after its long-awaited return.

"Because of the incredible love for the Mexican Pizza, we have begun selling out across the country," the company announced on its website. "Our restaurant teams trained weeks for what we knew would be a big return, we just didn't realize how big, and replenishing the beloved menu item is taking longer than we’d like."

"We’re working diligently with our restaurants and suppliers to get more back in the hands and stomachs of our biggest fans," the company's statement continued.

After a social media outcry, the Mexican Pizza made its much-anticipated return to Taco Bell’s menu earlier this month. The Mexican Pizza, made up of two crispy flour shells, layered with beans, pizza sauce, seasoned beef, tomatoes and a melted three-cheese blend, officially hit the menu on Thursday, May 19.

Taco Bell eliminated the Mexican Pizza, along with four other foods, in November 2020 in an effort to create a faster and "more seamless" restaurant menu and experience.

The Mexican Pizza’s comeback coincides with an upcoming satirical musical about the beloved food — starring Dolly Parton, among others.

"Mexican Pizza: The Musical" is set to be streamed live on TikTok at 8 p.m. ET on May 26, according to Taco Bell. The fast-food chain shared a Playbill cover on its official Instagram earlier this month.

Parton, 76, also teased the upcoming musical with an Instagram post that showed the "personal and confidential" script.

After the Mexican Pizza was taken off the menu in 2020, online petitions and social media campaigns began swirling among Taco Bell fans to bring it back. Grammy Award-winning rapper Doja Cat even made a plea on TikTok.

"Hi, I made a song about Mexican Pizza because I love it so much," Doja Cat explained in the opening of the video. "I wish that Taco Bell didn't discontinue it a year ago."

She went on to sing a specially-written song, with lyrics like: "I got beans, I need meat, I need a shell with the sauce and the cheese."

Parton also previously expressed her love for the Mexican Pizza during an interview with Insider in January. When asked whether Taco Bell should bring it back, the "Jolene" songstress replied enthusiastically: "I think they should!"

Kelly Hayes contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.