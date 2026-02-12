Family hopes to rebuild after fire destroys SE Atlanta home

The Brief A fast-moving fire destroyed a southeast Atlanta home on Flat Shoals Way. A 12-year-old boy helped his sister escape, then went back inside to wake a cousin. The family says nearly everything was lost, but a Bible survived the flames.



A family is coming together to rebuild after a fast-moving fire destroyed their southeast Atlanta home Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officials say two children and one adult were inside the home when the fire broke out. All three made it out safely — and the family says a 12-year-old boy played a key role in getting everyone to safety.

According to relatives, the boy first helped his younger sister climb out of a window. After she was safely outside, he went back inside the burning home to wake up an older cousin who was still asleep.

What they're saying:

April Jones says the home — located on Flat Shoals Way — belonged to her late grandmother, and the loss has been overwhelming.

"I just never thought we wouldn’t have 846 Flat Shoals Way," Jones said through tears.

Jones says the house held deep meaning for the family.

"I know my grandmother’s spirit is gone, but this was the physical thing we had left," she said. "This was it."

Jones walked Fox 5’s Eric Perry to the window her children used to escape.

"This would be the window where my son got himself and his sister out," Jones said.

After getting his sister to safety, Jones says her son went back inside.

"My son climbed back through this window once he got his sister out because my cousin was asleep in the back room," she said.

While the family says they lost nearly everything, Jones says one item was recovered from the home — a Bible that belonged to her grandmother and appeared untouched.

"Everything burned in the house except for this, where the Bible was," she said. "The Bible isn’t singed."

Jones believes it’s a reminder of her grandmother’s faith.

"My sweet grandma," she said. "Her prayers are still saving lives to this day."

Atlanta Fire investigators say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

If you wish to help the family, click here.