T-Hood death: Lawyer representing family addresses case

The Brief Attorney Michael Wilensky was hired to represent Ebony J. and the daughter she shares with Tevin Hood. Hood, known professionally as T-Hood, died on Aug. 8 in what police describe as a domestic disturbance. Wilensky said he was hired to help her and her mother as attention to the case grows.



The lawyer who represents the child of Tevin Hood, known professionally as T-Hood, is speaking about why her mother hired him.

The backstory:

Hood was shot and killed on Aug. 8 at a home on Lee Road near Snellville during what investigators described as a domestic disturbance that also left a woman injured.

An autopsy report released on Aug. 21 confirmed Hood sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the back, abdomen, backside, and both legs in a shooting near Snellville earlier this month.

Police have said they're investigating the shooting as a possible case of self-defense.

At the time of the incident, T-Hood was dating "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" stars Kirk and Rasheeda Frost's daughter, Kelsie.

What they're saying:

Attorney Michael Wilensky was hired to represent Ebony J. and the daughter she shares with Hood.

He said that's because of the amount of attention this case has received.

"Obviously, social media these days has a life of its own so just everyday people making a lot of comments, opinions. [Ebony J.] has been hurt by misinformation or people attacking her and Tevin," Wilensky said. "How do we make sure everyone knows the facts, and the facts we have at this time."

Wilensky said everyone needs to wait for the Gwinnett County Police Department to finalize their investigation before making any decisions on what happened.

"We’re going to wait for them to complete their investigation. What we do know based on the autopsy report is that five shots were fired. No shots were fired from Tevin Hood’s gun," he said. "We don’t know what those witnesses saw. We don’t know where those witnesses were."

In the meantime, Ebony J. and Hood's daughter are remembering T-Hood for the person they knew and loved.

"To them, Tevin Hood was an amazing co-parent. He was always there. He was a great father. Shortly before this incident, he was at his daughter’s school for parent-teacher-conferences," Wilensky said. "He was a really great dad and a really great co-parent."