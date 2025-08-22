Family of late Atlanta rapper T-Hood hires attorney

article

The Brief Tevin Hood was shot four times in the back, a fact deeply troubling to his family and central to the investigation. The family is committed to seeking justice for Hood, potentially through criminal accountability or civil action. Hood was described as a devoted father, leaving an unimaginable void in his daughter's life.



The family of rapper Tevin Hood, known as T-Hood, says he was shot four times in the back in the fatal August 8 shooting near Snellville.

What they're saying:

In a statement posted on Friday afternoon to the Instagram account of The Law Firm of Michael S. Wilensky, LLC, relatives described Hood as "a devoted father and a supportive co-parent" who was "deeply involved in his daughter’s life."

"Tevin Hood was a devoted father and a supportive co-parent. He was deeply involved in his daughter’s life, and to her, he was the very best dad. His loss leaves an unimaginable void," the statement said.

The family acknowledged that investigators are still working the case and thanked police for their efforts. "We recognize that the criminal investigation is ongoing, and we will allow the Gwinnett County Police Department to continue doing their job. The family is truly grateful for the effort and commitment law enforcement has shown and will continue to show throughout this process."

The statement also noted the circumstances of Hood’s death. "What we do know at this time is that Tevin Hood was shot from the back four times. That fact is both deeply troubling and heartbreaking to his loved ones. And, there was only one person left to tell their side of the story."

The family said they are determined to see accountability. "There are still more facts to uncover, but what remains certain is that justice must be served for Tevin’s daughter—whether through criminal accountability, civil action, or both."

The backstory:

An autopsy report released August 21 confirmed Hood sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the back, abdomen, backside, and both legs in a shooting near Snellville earlier this month.

Police said the 33-year-old artist was shot on Aug. 8 at a home on Lee Road near Snellville during what investigators described as a domestic disturbance that also left a woman injured.

At the time of the incident, T-Hood was dating "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" stars Kirk and Rasheeda Frost's daughter, Kelsie.

What's next:

Gwinnett County police continue to investigate.