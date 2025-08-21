Autopsy report reveals details in shooting death of Atlanta rapper T-Hood

article

The Brief Autopsy shows rapper T-Hood, real name Tevin Hood, was shot multiple times on Aug. 8 near Snellville. Shooting stemmed from a domestic disturbance that also injured a woman, police say. Police reportedly investigating Ky Frost as "prime suspect," according to TMZ.



Newly-released autopsy results are shedding light on the shooting that killed rapper T-Hood earlier this month.

ORIGINAL STORY: Atlanta rapper known as T-Hood shot to death last Friday, sources say

What we know:

Police said the 33-year-old artist, whose real name was Tevin Hood, was shot on Aug. 8 at a home on Lee Road near Snellville during what investigators described as a domestic disturbance that also left a woman injured.

PREVIOUS STORY: T-Hood death investigated as possible self-defense shooting

According to the autopsy, released to TMZ by Gwinnett County police, Hood sustained gunshot wounds to the back, abdomen, backside, and both legs. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

At the time of the incident, T-Hood was dating "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" stars Kirk and Rasheeda Frost's daughter, Kelsie.

TMZ also says that Gwinnett police have identified Ky Frost, who is the son of Kirk and Rasheeda, as the "prime suspect."

FOX 5 Atlanta reached out to Gwinnett police Thursday morning to independently confirm this information and was told "The incident is being investigated as a self defense shooting."

What we don't know:

The circumstances around the shooting are not clear. T-Hood's family is accusing the Gwinnett County Police Department on social media of not doing enough to "track down his killer." They also say they will not stop until justice is served for T-Hood and his family.

A candlelight vigil was held for the rapper last night at Wade Walker Park in Stone Mountain.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing as the family of T-Hood is trying to raise money through GoFundMe to help support his young daughter.