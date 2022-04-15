SWAT team responds to barricaded gunman at NW Atlanta grocery store

article

A SWAT team is on the scene of a barricade gunman after a shooting in northwest Atlanta Friday morning.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 at around 9:15 a.m. officers responded to reports of person shot on the 600 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard.

At the scene, police found an adult man with a gunshot wound.

Medics rushed the man to the hospital. At last report he was alert and conscious.

During the investigation, officers say they determined the suspect was possibly still inside the store.

After attempts to contact the gunman were unsuccessful, police requested a SWAT team to handle the situation.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim or the possible suspect or said what led up to the shooting.

The address police released is the same grocery store where a man was shot to death in August 2021.

The investigation is ongoing.