SWAT team responds to South Fulton standoff after resident threatens workers with shotgun

The Brief A South Fulton resident threatened sewer workers with a shotgun and barricaded himself inside a home, prompting a SWAT team response. The incident led to road closures around the standoff area, with police working toward a safe resolution. The suspect's name and potential charges remain unknown.



The SWAT team was called out to a South Fulton home after a resident threatened Fulton County sewer workers with a shotgun before barricading himself inside a home.

It happened shortly before 5:25 p.m. on Friday along Thaxton Road near Albany Way.

What we know:

According to a spokesperson for the South Fulton Police Department, workers reported a man pointing a shotgun at them before fleeing behind a residence.

Officers determined the suspect had entered the home and refused to come out. Given the circumstances, the department activated its SWAT team, which remained on the scene working toward a safe resolution well into the evening.

Several roads were closed around the home near the standoff.

Police said they had previously responded to the residence for medical-related calls.

What we don't know:

The name of the man has not been released.

It was not immediately clear what charges, if any, he would face.

