SWAT team called to Marietta apartment for barricaded suspect, police say

A SWAT standoff team surrounded a Marietta apartment on Thursday evening A suspect wanted on multiple charges refused to exit.

Police say around 4 p.m., the SWAT team was called to The Falls at Sope Creek apartments. It was not immediately clear what prompted the standoff.

Two young girls inside the apartment were allowed to leave just after the standoff began, but the suspect remained barricaded inside the apartment.

A SWAT team surrounds a Marietta apartment with a suspect barricaded inside on Oct. 13, 2022. (FOX 5)

SWAT team members and negotiator spent hours trying to get the suspect to surrender.

Police have not identified the suspect, but say they have multiple warrants out of Wisconsin and will face charges locally.

As of 11:45 p.m., the suspect was still barricaded inside the apartment.

