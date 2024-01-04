Woman, baby safe after overnight SWAT standoff at DeKalb County home

article

One person is in custody after an overnight SWAT situation in DeKalb County.

FOX 5 cameras at the scene saw officers negotiating with the person at a home on Bandera Drive.

Officials tell FOX 5 that they were called to the home near McAfee Road shortly before 9:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a domestic incident.

When they got to the scene, officers learned that the person may have been holding a woman and her young child inside the home against their will.

After hours working at the scene, the woman and her baby were safely brought out and the person was taken into custody.

Investigators have not shared details about the individual's identity or what charges they may be facing.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department.