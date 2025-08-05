SWAT standoff in Cobb County after man allegedly robs Dunkin'

The Brief Cobb County Police and a SWAT team surrounded a home on Bottesford Drive early Tuesday morning. Police say it was part of an ongoing investigation by the Major Crimes Unit into an armed robbery. Police say the man they were looking for, 41-year-old Jason Price, held up the Dunkin' on Canton Road on July 15th. After the hours-long SWAT situation, police say Price was taken into custody "without significant incident."



A SWAT situation in a Cobb County neighborhood started with an armed robbery of a Dunkin'.

What we know:

The SWAT team pulled into the neighborhood off Bells Ferry Road well before dawn Tuesday morning.

Some residents say they were jolted awake by officers on a public address system telling the person in the house they had a warrant for his arrest and he needed to come out of the house. Neighbors say at one point they heard two flash-bangs. They also saw law enforcement bring out their drones and robot.

Cobb County police say they were looking for 41-year-old Jason Price. Investigators say on July 15, Price walked into the Dunkin' on Canton Road, held up two employees, pistol-whipped one of them, and demanded cash from the register. Police say he left with $150.

What's next:

Price is now being held in the Cobb County Jail without bond. He is charged with Armed Robbery and multiple counts of aggravated assault.