SWAT standoff in Cobb County after man allegedly robs Dunkin'
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A SWAT situation in a Cobb County neighborhood started with an armed robbery of a Dunkin'.
What we know:
The SWAT team pulled into the neighborhood off Bells Ferry Road well before dawn Tuesday morning.
Some residents say they were jolted awake by officers on a public address system telling the person in the house they had a warrant for his arrest and he needed to come out of the house. Neighbors say at one point they heard two flash-bangs. They also saw law enforcement bring out their drones and robot.
Cobb County police say they were looking for 41-year-old Jason Price. Investigators say on July 15, Price walked into the Dunkin' on Canton Road, held up two employees, pistol-whipped one of them, and demanded cash from the register. Police say he left with $150.
What's next:
Price is now being held in the Cobb County Jail without bond. He is charged with Armed Robbery and multiple counts of aggravated assault.
The Source: Information in this article came from FOX 5's Denise Dillon speaking with Cobb County police and neighbors.