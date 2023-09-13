SWAT team kills armed man in standoff at Roswell gas station

article

The Roswell Police Department has asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the deadly shooting of a man by members of a SWAT team during a standoff at a gas station early Wednesday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 that officers responded to a call of a suspicious person at a RaceTrac gas station on the 400 block of East Crossville Road shortly before midnight.

At the scene, officers found a man they described as "visibly armed" who refused to follow their commands and barricaded himself inside the gas station's convenience store.

After ensuring all the store employees had evacuated safely, the department called in the North Fulton SWAT, which consists of officers from Roswell, Alpharetta, and Milton.

(Billy Heath/FOX 5)

Over nearly two hours, SWAT negotiators worked at the scene to try and get the man to surrender, but officials say he would not speak to them.

When SWAT moved in to try and arrest the man, authorities say he fired shots at them. They returned fire, hitting him at least once.

Medics rushed the man to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. Officials have not released his name.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will do its own independent investigation into the shooting.