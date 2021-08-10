SWAT incident near Johns Creek elementary school

article

Abbotts Hill Elementary School was placed on a soft lockdown Tuesday afternoon after police said the SWAT team was called in for a "shots fired' call at a nearby home.

It happened around 1:10 p.m. in the area of Abbotts Bridge Road and Surrey Park Trail. Johns Creek police said they were able to "contained the threat to a residence nearby." Police said

"We are currently in the process of completing the safe release of students with the assistance of the Fulton County School Police and school administrators," Johns Creek police wrote in a statement released just before 4 p.m. "At this time, there is no threat to the students at the school."

"Police have confirmed the school is not in imminent danger," the school district wrote in a statement. "As always, safety is the primary concern."

Johns Creek police said officers have also blocked off Abbott Bridge Road between Parson and Medlock Bridge roads.

"Students are being released on a normal schedule and all steps are being taken to create a safe, orderly dismissal. Traffic, buses, and car pick-up, will be diverted away from the area where the incident is occurring. Students who live in the impacted neighborhood or walk home, will remain at school until they can be safely released to parents/guardians," the school district wrote.

Johns Creek police work a "serious incident" near Abbotts Hill Elementary School on August 10, 2021. (FOX 5)

The North Metro SWAT is working to resolve the situation, police said.

The department has set up a command post on the school campus.

