SWAT breach Conyers home to find suspect dead from self-inflicted gunshot, police say

Law enforcement from Rockdale and DeKalb counties found a person dead in a home overnight in Conyers. Investigators are working on determining what led up to the death.

A spokesperson for the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office told FOX 5 Atlanta the investigation was near the intersection of Klondike Road and McDaniel Mill Road. Rockdale deputies were called by DeKalb County for assistance executing the warrant.

Law enforcement initially went to that area to execute a search warrant for a weapons investigation at around 6:55 p.m. Saturday night.

Rockdale and DeKalb County law enforcement were working on a death investigation near Klondike Road and McDaniel Mill Road. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

SWAT breached the house and found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Investigators are not looking for any suspects.

Law enforcement blocked off roads and was on-scene for several hours but the roads re-opened on Sunday morning.

