SW Atlanta shootout ensues when people open fire on carjacking suspect, police say

Police say three people are recovering after a Saturday morning shootout in SW Atlanta.

Police said it happened at around 2 a.m. across from a barbershop on M.L.K. Jr. Drive.

Police said people inside the shop saw a person breaking into cars and started shooting at the suspect. The alleged carjacker returned fire.

Police said three people were injured and expected to recover.

At least one person was arrested. Police haven't explained what charges they face.