Police investigate shot juvenile in southwest Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
SW Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Juvenile shot in southwest Atlanta, police say

It happened on Oakland Lane late Sunday night. Police say the juvenile was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment.

ATLANTA - A juvenile male was shot Sunday evening in southwest Atlanta. Police confirmed they are investigating the matter.

The shooting happened at the Oakland City Westend Apartments on Oakland Lane, according to authorities. They said he was alert, conscious and breathing when they got to the scene. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

As the investigation continues, authorities have not yet revealed the victim's age or any other identifying details.

Police say the juvenile was shot on Oakland Lane in southwest Atlanta Sunday night. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.