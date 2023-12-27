Christmas Day drive-by shooting causes thousands in damage to SW Atlanta business

Broken glass and boarded up windows are the telltale signs of the Christmas Day surprise James Healey is still cleaning up at his southwest Atlanta business.

"I was baffled. I don’t understand why somebody would go to that extent to shoot my windows out and cause any type of turmoil like that," he said.

Healey owns "No Free Looks" T-shirt Printing on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta. His surveillance camera captured the moment bullets shattered two windows around 1 a.m. Christmas morning.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Business owner James Healey said he was taken by surprise when his screen-printing shop was hit in a drive-by early Christmas morning.

"It just seems random. So, I don't really know," he said. "It's upsetting because I don't know why they did it."

Healey says the drive-by shooting caused a few thousand dollars of damage. He is thankful he was not hurt because he says he normally would have been there around the time of the shooting.

Healey says this is an unnecessary setback for his small business that not only prints shirts with his designs, but also makes custom orders for others.

"The economy is down right now, so it is really trying to keep going and try to keep up and stay in the green," he said. "For something like this to happen, it's kind of upsetting. It is keeping you at a standstill when you are just really trying to grow right now."

Healey filed a police report, but so far, officers have not made an arrest. He asked to share the following message with the person responsible:

"If I could talk to those people, I would let them understand you shouldn't be out here throwing your life away for something so meaningless," he said. "Whatever they're going through to make them do something like this is very temporary."

If you have any helpful information related to this case, please call Atlanta police.