2 SW Atlanta convenience stores robbed of ATMs overnight

Atlanta Police are currently investigating two different cases where thieves broke in and stole ATMs early Saturday morning.

The owners of Mulu Mart on Lee Street in Southwest Atlanta say the thieves crashed a van into their store creating a huge hole in the wall. Atlanta Police say it happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The owner told FOX 5 it's not the first time this has happened.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Police say the thieves used a large white van to ram into Mulu Mart on Lee Street. From: FOX 5 Atlanta

She shared images of thieves in a similar white van who she said broke into her front door and stole another ATM in mid-June. She believes the same people are behind both incidents.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Police say the thieves used a large white van to ram into Mulu Mart on Lee Street.

Atlanta Police say an atm was stolen from another convenience store in southwest Atlanta overnight as well.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Police say the Conley Food Mart was also targeted in a similar ATM theft.

This one happened just before 3:50 a.m. Saturday morning at the Conley Food Mart on Conley Rd. The owner told police an ATM and cigarette packets were taken before the thieves ran off.

Atlanta police say they can't confirm if the two cases from Saturday morning are connected. They say both cases are still under investigation.